Citroen India launch on 3rd April: C5 Aircross could be French carmaker’s first car for India

French automaker Citroen is finally coming to India on 3rd April and the company will be organizing its first press conference on the said date. The brand might also reveal the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV that will be its first model for India on the same day. The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross made its global debut in the year 2017 and will come based on the PSA's EMP2 platform. The SUV is being offered with two petrol and diesel engines internationally and it will be interesting to see with what engines the company decides to launch the C5 Aircross in India.

Globally, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is available with a choice of 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engine options along with 1.2-litre and a 1.6-litre petrol engines. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard while an eight-speed automatic is on offer as optional. Group PSA will be producing its cars at a production facility in Tamil Nadu that is currently responsible for supplying engines and transmissions. PSA Group has its joint venture in India with the CK Birla Group. PSA Group had announced acquiring the Ambassador brand name from the CK Birla Group for Rs 80 crore in the year 2017.

Coming back to the Citroen C5 Aircross, the company's first product for India has been spied testing multiple times now. PSA Group is not completely unknown in India as its first innings here started with an association with the Premier Automobile Limited. Until last year, PSA's production facility was aimed particularly at making powertrains but an additional investment of Rs 600 crore will make the same plant capable of vehicle production. The said factory will be aiming at 50,000 vehicles for the first year that will be meant for both, domestic market and exports.

The first Citroen car for India will launch here by the end of 2021. Most likely the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, the vehicle will go up against the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!