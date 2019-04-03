Citroen India Launch LIVE Updates: C5 Aircross SUV likely to be showcased today

Citroen India Launch in Chennai Live Updates: French carmaker Citroen is set to be launched in India today at an event in Chennai. Group PSA - the parent company for Citroen will be producing cars at the company's factory in Tamil Nadu. The said production facility is responsible for the supply of engines and transmissions currently. PSA Group has its joint venture in India with CK Birla Group. Speaking of the brand's first SUV for India, the C5 Aircross has been spotted on test multiple times now. Coming to the PSA Group, the company's name is not something completely unheard of as it previously started with a joint venture with Premier Automobile Limited. Earlier, PSA's production facility was targeted primarily in the making of powertrains but an additional investment of Rs 600 crore will make the said facility apt for vehicle production. The factory will be manufacturing 50,000 vehicles in the first year and these will be meant for both, domestic market and exports.