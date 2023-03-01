Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV : The budget EV of your choice

The Tiago EV is priced between Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs.11.79 lakh while the eC3 starts at Rs. 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Citroen has launched its first electric hatchback, the eC3 in India at an introductory price of Rs. 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Owing to its size, price and battery capacity, the eC3 rivals the Tiago EV. So let us take a look at how they compare with each other.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: Price

Model Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV (Medium range) Tata Tiago EV (Long Range) Price Rs. 11.50 – 12.43 lakh Rs. 8.69 – 9.29 lakh Rs. 10.19 -11.99

At this pricepoint, the eC3 sits well with the long range Tiago EV.

While the Tiago EV is offered in 6 variants, the eC3 gets only two variant options. The latter sweetens the deal with 3 accessories packs with 47 customisation options.

While the Tiago EV is offered in 6 variants, the eC3 gets only two variant options. The latter sweetens the deal with 3 accessories packs with 47 customisation options.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago: Battery

Thanks to its larger battery pack, the Citroen eC3 (320kms) claims 5kms more than the Tiago EV (315kms). However it is the Tiago EV that offers more power and torque.

The Citroen C3 gets a 29.2kWh battery pack that comes with a 3.3kW onboard AC charger capable of CCS2 fast charging. The eC3 also gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that produces 57hp and 143Nm of peak torque.

The Tiago EV gets two battery pack options, a 19.2kWh as well as a 24kWh that claim MIDC range of 250km and 315 kms respectively.

The Tiago EV’s electric motor churns 74hp and 114Nm using the bigger 24kWh battery, while the smaller 19.2kWh trims produce 61hp and 110Nm.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago : Top speed and sprint

The eC3’s top speed is limited to 107 kmph and claims o sprint 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds. It gets two driving modes – Eco and Standard – and also gets regenerative braking.

The Tiago EV is faster and does the same in 5.7 seconds using its larger 24kW battery and in 6.2 seconds using the smaller 19.2kWh battery.

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago: Faster to charge?

Both Citroen eC3 and the Tiago EV in all its varying battery sizes can be charged from 10-80 percent in 57 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Using a home charger (15A wall socket), the Citroen eC3 takes 10.5 hours to go 10-100% while the Tiago’s medium range takes only 6 hours and 54 minutes. The Tiago EV long range takes 8 hours and 40 minutes to juice up 10-100 percent.

Additionally, Tata offers the Tiago EV with a 3.3kW wall box charger as standard but the eC3 doesn’t doesn’t.