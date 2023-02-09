Citroen eC3 showcased at Hyderabad E-Motor Show: Price reveal soon

The all-electric Citroen eC3 has been showcased at the Hyderabad E-Motor show. This electric car is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge and its prices will be announced soon.

French car manufacturer Citroen is gearing up to introduce its first electric car in the Indian market. The all-new Citroen eC3 EV recently made its India debut and now it has been showcased publicly at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show. Bookings for the same are already open and its official prices are likely to be revealed this month.

Citroen eC3 EV at Hyderabad E-Motor Show:

Citroen India showcased the upcoming eC3 electric car at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor show. It is a one-of-a-kind EV expo that is scheduled to take place from February 8-10, 2023 in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of the state’s ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility week. Bookings for the Citroen eC3 are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Citroen eC3: Battery, range and performance

The Citroen eC3 EV gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car sports a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph and it gets two driving modes, Eco & Standard, along with a re-gen braking system.

Citroen eC3: Price and rivals

Citroen India is likely to reveal the prices of the eC3 this month. The Citroen eC3 is an electric crossover based on the ICE version of the C3 hatchback that currently retails from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The eC3 will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates