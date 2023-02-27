Citroen eC3 launched in India, Price starts at Rs. 11.50 lakh

The Citroen eC3 claims a range of 320 kms which is the highest in its segment.

Citroen’s first electric car in India, the eC3 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 11.50 lakh for the base ‘Live’ variant and goes up to Rs. 12.43 lakh for the top ‘Feel’ dual-tone variant. The french EV is We have driven the eC3 and the review is linked below.

Citroen eC3 price list (Introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi)

Citroen eC3 variant Price Live Rs. 11.50 lakh Feel Rs. 12.13 lakh Feel (Vibe pack) Rs. 12.28 lakh Feel (Dual tone Vibe pack) Rs. 12.43 lakh

Citroen eC3 Battery and Charge

The Citroen eC3 EV is powered by a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack that claims an ARAI-certified range of 320 km on a full charge which is the maximum in this segment. The EV gets a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The eC3 claims a top speed of 107 kmph tested below. It also gets two driving modes, Eco and Standard, along with regenerative braking. The eC3 also gets 100 percent DC fast charging capability and 15 ampere home-charging facility as well. It is offered with 13 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs with 47 customisation options.

Citroen eC3 Features

In terms of features, the Citroen eC3 gets split headlamps, LED DRLs, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and four speakers.

Citroen eC3 Rivals

The Citroen eC3 is the electric version of the existing C3 hatchback that retails between Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The eC3 primarily rivals the Tiago EV priced between Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs.11.79 lakh severely undercutting its competition.