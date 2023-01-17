Citroen eC3 India launch in February 2023; Claims over 300 km range

All electric Citroen eC3 revealed. The new eC3 is expected to be launched in India next month, with a range of over 300 km per charge.

French carmaker Citroen has unveiled the electric version of its C3 hatchback, called the eC3. The all-electric C3 is scheduled to go on sale – launched in India – in February 2023. When launched next month, the Citroen eC3 is expected to be priced at ~Rs 9 lakh ex-showroom.

In terms of design, the eC3 does not stray away too much from its ICE sibling, the C3. It retains the same design language with a sleek grille that houses the Citroen logo and the semi-crossover design that does make people ponder — crossover or hatchback?

Powering the soon-to-launch Citroen eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack that promises a range of 320 km on a full charge, as per ARAI. The battery pack and the electric motor deliver 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, with the top speed capped at 107 kmph.

The battery pack supports DC fast charging that can juice up the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes while a 15 amp socket takes ten hours and thirty minutes to charge from 10 to 100 percent.

In terms of features, the Citroen eC3 features similar equipment as its ICE counterparts such as manual AC, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and more. Also, the Citroen eC3 will be available in two trims, Live and Feel.