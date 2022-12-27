Citroen eC3 EV spied at a charging station: India debut in January 2023

The upcoming Citroen eC3 EV has been recently spied at a charging station next to the Tata Nexon EV. It is expected to make its India debut in January 2023 to take on the Tiago EV.

Citroen has been working on the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback since a long time. The company recently confirmed the moniker for the same and it will be termed the eC3. Now, in a fresh spy image, the upcoming Citroen eC3 EV has been spotted at a charging station next to the Tata Nexon EV.

Citroen eC3 EV: Design and features

In terms of design, the Citroen eC3 is likely to remain identical to its ICE counterpart. However, it will get some green accents for an electrifying appeal and a charging port on the front fender. On the inside, its feature-list is expected to remain unchanged. The C3 currently gets a 10.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Citroen eC3 EV: Battery and range

The electrified version of the Citroen C3 is expected to get a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offer a driving range of around 300-350 km on a single charge. It will feature a single electric motor that is likely to produce around 85 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. One can expect the eC3 to have fast charging capabilities as well.

Citroen eC3 EV: Launch date and price

The all-new Citroen eC3 EV will most likely make its India debut next month after the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the eC3 will directly take on the Tata Tiago EV. Indirectly, it will also compete against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, etc.

