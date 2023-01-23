Citroen eC3 EV bookings open: Launch next month

The bookings for the Citroen eC3 EV are now officially open ahead of its launch next month. This budget electric car will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, etc.

French car manufacturer Citroen is gearing to introduce its third product in the Indian market. The all-new Citroen eC3 EV recently made its official debut and will be launched in India next month. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. Upon launch, the eC3 will be one of the most affordable electric cars on sale in the country.

Citroen eC3 EV: Bookings open

Citroen India is now officially accepting bookings for the eC3 EV. The prospective buyers can book it online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Citroen-authorised dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It will be available in showrooms across the country from next month.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Citroen eC3 EV: Battery, range and performance

The new Citroen eC3 EV gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and its ARAI-certified range is 320 km per charge. It gets a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph and it gets two driving modes, Eco and Standard, along with a re-gen braking system.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Citroen eC3 Review – Better than Tiago EV?

Citroen eC3 EV: Price and rivals

The Citroen eC3 EV is an electric crossover based on the ICE version of the C3 hatchback that currently retails from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Its electrified version, the eC3, is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, to take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, etc.

Also Read: Honda Amaze diesel officially discontinued in India: Here’s why!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.