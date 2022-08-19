Citroen delivers 75 C3’s in Delhi on a single day to celebrate Independence Day

Citroen India delivered 75 units of the all-new Citroen C3 in Delhi on a single day to celebrate 75 glorious years of the nation’s independence. The Citroen C3 is currently priced from Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

According to the company, 75 new Citroen C3 cars were presented to the customers through its dealer partner Paris Motocorp in Delhi. The mega customer delivery event was held at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, and all the pre-booked C3 customers were handed over the keys jointly by Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, Himanshu Agarwal, Dealer Principal, and Anil Chhatwal, CEO, La Maison Citroen Delhi.

The new Citroen C3 is a funky hatchback with some SUV-like elements. It is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

Watch Video | Citroen C3 First Drive Review:

In terms of features, it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The introductory prices of the Citroen C3 range from Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It is sold via 20 La Maison Citroen showrooms across 19 cities while one can also order it online for doorstep delivery in over 90 cities directly from the factory.

