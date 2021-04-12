Citroen C5X unveiled: Sedan-SUV-stationwagon-styled car is E-Class rival

The Citroen C5 X is the company's flagship car and is based on the CXperience concept that was displayed in 2016. The car is near 4.9 metres in length whereas the wheelbase is 2,785mm.

Nope! This isn’t a variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross that went on sale India recently. And at a relatively high price tag as well. In fact, this car is a mix of an SUV, stationwagon, as well as a sedan. The SEO recommendations show us that people perceive this as a sedan. This is the company’s flagship car and is based on the CXperience concept that was displayed in 2016. The car is near 4.9 metres in length whereas the wheelbase is 2,785mm. V-shaped head as well as tail lights have been given on this car. The ride quality should be similar to the Citroen C5 Aircross – stellar – as it comes with the Advanced Comfort suspension. Not only does this car have a regular engine but there is also a plug-in hybrid option and the latter gets Comfort Active suspension with three modes. Car goes on sale in Europe later this year.

The cabin of the car gets an extended colour head-up display. The infotainment system is a 12.0-inch unit and wireless phone charging too has been provided. A digital personal assistant makes operating the system very easy as well, with voice commands. There are various driver aids as well including Highway Driver Assist with level two autonomy dialed in. Boot space at 545 litres is comparable with the other cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series as well as the Volvo S90.

Citroen has confirmed that this car will come with petrol as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, they haven’t given details about the gasoline unit. Instead, the focus is on the hybrid. The company says that the 225hp plug-in hybrid powertrain is good to run around 50km in pure electric mode. In this mode, one can achieve a top speed of 135kmph as well. We believe that there will be fast charging also provided with this vehicle though Citroen is yet to confirm this.

Is this coming to India? Given the pricing of the C5 AirCross, we wouldn’t be surprised if Citroen brings this in as a E-Class rival. The price could also be in the same ballpark as the E or slightly higher. There though is no confirmation from the company on the same.

