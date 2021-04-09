Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Comparison: Price, specs, features

With the Citroen C5 Aircross finally being launched in the Indian market, can the Hyundai Tucson still hold its own against the bigger and newer French opposition?

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, Citroen has finally been able to launch their first vehicle in India. The Citroen C5 Aircross is a mid-sized SUV that has been positioned to provide premium features and spacious interiors. It sits in a segment that is not too crowded and faces competition from the Hyundai Tucson. The Korena car manufacturer had updated the Tucson last year and tweaked the exterior and added some features on the inside. But how does the new C5 Aircross fare against the Tucson? Let us find out!

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Dimensions

The Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson are very similar in size. The C5 Aircross has a length of 4,500mm which is 20mm more than that of Tucson. The former is also wider and taller as it has a length of 2,099mm and a height of 1,710mm. In comparison, the Tucson has a length of 1,850mm and a height of 1,660mm. In terms of wheelbase too, the C5 Aircross is 2,730mm and Tucson is 2,670mm long. Overall, the newly-launched French SUV does boast slightly bigger numbers and this enables it to have more room on the inside.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Exterior Design & Styling

When it comes to exterior design and styling, the two vehicles follow different philosophies. Hyundai has gone for a very conventional SUV look and you can tell the Tucson is a Hyundai product from a mile away. It is not that different from the previous version either. The C5 Aircross has a more quirky and bold design. The front grille especially looks busy with the twin chrome slats, Citroen badge in the middle and the unique design motif on the bumper. Both vehicles come with LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps. The C5 Aircross does score some extra points due to the unique pattern inside the tail lamps. Both vehicles sport 18-inch diamond-cut alloys but the ones on the C5 Aircross have a better design.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Interior & Features

The Hyundai Tucson has a decent looking all-black interior while the C5 Aircross gets slight variations in the largely dark interior shades. Both get steering mounted controls, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The C5 Aircross does come with paddle shifters which the Tucson misses out on. However, the Tucson gets a wireless charging pad which the C5 Aircross does not. One more thing to note is that the Tucson has physical controls for the HVAC but you have to use the touchscreen on the C5 Aircross if you want to change the temperature. Coming to the instrument console, C5 Aircross offers a completely digital 12.3-inch display while the Tucson goes for a part digital and part analogue setup. You could like one over the other depending on which setup you personally prefer.

The second row of both vehicles deliver a good experience and you get a centre armrest with two cup holders. Space inside the C5 Aircross is a little better thanks to the larger dimensions of the vehicle. Even when on the move, the occupants inside the C5 Aircoss will be more comfortable thanks to the hydraulic damping of the suspension system and the various kinds of foam used in the seats. This makes going over potholes and broken roads much better. Not to say that the Tucson delivers a bad experience but the C5 Aircross definitely delivers a plusher ride. The second-row seats on the C5 Aircrsoss are 40/20/40 split and can be slid forward or back individually.

The boot on the C5 aircross stands at 580-litres and can be expanded up to 1630-litres by folding the second-row seats. The Tucson offers a smaller boot in comparison and has a capacity of a little over 500-litres. So the C5 Aircross’ larger dimensions do give it an edge once again.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Engine Specifications

Citroen is offering the C5 Aircross with just a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177hp and 400Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and has ECO and Sport driving modes too. The Hyundai Tucson comes with a choice of either a petrol or a diesel motor and both units are 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines. The petrol motor makes 150hp and 192Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine makes 182hp and 400Nm of peak torque and comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. On comparing the diesel engines of the two SUVs, we see that the Tucson makes a little more power. Not only this but the diesel Tucson also comes with an all-wheel-drive option. While these SUVs are hardly ones that you would take for hardcore off-roading, the AWD capabilities do mean that the Tucson would fare better if caught in a sticky situation.

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson Price Comparison

Finally, let us take a look at the prices of these SUVs. The Hyundai Tucson’s petrol variant costs Rs 22.55 lakh while the diesel variant costs Rs 24.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 27.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The Citroen C5 Aircross on the other hand was recently launched for a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The price for C5 Aircorss is an introductory price and will only go higher at a later date. This means that Tucson is definitely a more budget-friendly option. In case you want the AWD system, then Tucson is your only choice. But if you want a superior ride quality for you and your family, the C5 Aircross will make more sense to you. Another disadvantage that the C5 Aircross has right now is its dealer network when compared to that of Hyundai. Although, the French carmaker has announced various initiatives to combat this issue. At the end of the day, however, since both the vehicles offer great features, comfort and space, the decision could be influenced by the buyer’s personal preferences.

