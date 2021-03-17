Citroen C5 Aircross Video Review: Specs, features, performance

French automaker Citroen is all set to launch the C5 Aircross in the Indian market. Citroen claims to have worked hard on the ride quality and comfort factor of the vehicle in order to tackle the harsh Indian roads.

After a long wait, French automaker Citroen has finally been able to bring their first vehicle in the Indian market – C5 Aircross. This SUV will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson & Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. While prices for the C5 Aircross have not been announced yet, one can book the car by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company is offering 5-year complimentary maintenance for customers that book their C5 Aircross before April 9, 2021.

The 2.0L diesel engine powering the C5 Aircross produces a healthy 177 hp and 400 Nm. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels only. While there is no 4×4 mode, Citroen has equipped the C5 Aircross with Eco & Sport driving modes. The company also claims that it can return a fuel economy of 18.6kmpl.

The exterior design of this SUV is recognizably French. The front grille will grab your attention with its horizontal slats and the Citroen logo sitting boldly in the middle. The 18-inch alloys, dual-tone roof, roof rails all give the C5 Aircross a very fresh and sporty look. The 3D design on the tail lamps is yet another unique touch on the exterior design of the C5 Aircross. You can get the Citroen C5 Aircross in Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue and Perla Nera Black colour options.

The interior of the C5 Aircross is as classy as you would expect from a vehicle of this class. It comes loaded with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital MID, ambient lighting, driving modes, sunroof and more. There is enough room and creature comforts to make your journey pleasant as well. The second-row seats are three-way split and you can adjust them all individually. It even comes with a 580L boot space to store any luggage that you have.

