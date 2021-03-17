Citroen C5 Aircross Video Review: Specs, features, performance

French automaker Citroen is all set to launch the C5 Aircross in the Indian market. Citroen claims to have worked hard on the ride quality and comfort factor of the vehicle in order to tackle the harsh Indian roads.

By:March 17, 2021 4:11 PM
Citroen C5 Aircross Driving Shot

After a long wait, French automaker Citroen has finally been able to bring their first vehicle in the Indian market – C5 Aircross. This SUV will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson & Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. While prices for the C5 Aircross have not been announced yet, one can book the car by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company is offering 5-year complimentary maintenance for customers that book their C5 Aircross before April 9, 2021.

The 2.0L diesel engine powering the C5 Aircross produces a healthy 177 hp and 400 Nm. There is an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels only. While there is no 4×4 mode, Citroen has equipped the C5 Aircross with Eco & Sport driving modes. The company also claims that it can return a fuel economy of 18.6kmpl.

The exterior design of this SUV is recognizably French. The front grille will grab your attention with its horizontal slats and the Citroen logo sitting boldly in the middle. The 18-inch alloys, dual-tone roof, roof rails all give the C5 Aircross a very fresh and sporty look. The 3D design on the tail lamps is yet another unique touch on the exterior design of the C5 Aircross. You can get the Citroen C5 Aircross in Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue and Perla Nera Black colour options. 

The interior of the C5 Aircross is as classy as you would expect from a vehicle of this class. It comes loaded with features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital MID, ambient lighting, driving modes, sunroof and more. There is enough room and creature comforts to make your journey pleasant as well. The second-row seats are three-way split and you can adjust them all individually. It even comes with a 580L boot space to store any luggage that you have.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance