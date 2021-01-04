Citroen C5 Aircross SUV’s India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and also, the Hyundai Tucson in the segment. The premium midsize SUV will be unveiled in India on this date. More details below!

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV that will be the carmaker’s first-ever offering for India finally has an unveil date. The premium midsize SUV will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and also, the Skoda Karoq in the segment. The C5 Aircross will be locally assembled at the company’s Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu and will be unveiled on 1st February. The premium SUV boasts of an aspirational design language and gets a split grille upfront and these are flanked by DRLs on both sides. Moreover, you get twin-pod headlamps and the vehicle also comes with split LED tail lamps that certainly look appealing. Moreover, as one can see in the pictures, the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets red highlights that offer a sporty appeal.

Inside the cabin, the premium feel continues as well and you get split AC vents. Expect the SUV to pack features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and also heated seats. Safety bits likely to include airbags, ABS with EBD along with front and rear parking sensors. Now speaking of powertrain, the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to get both petrol and diesel engine options.

Transmission options are also likely to include both, manual and automatic. The C5 Aircross is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 22 lakh to 27 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had been studying the Indian market in a structured fashion and had commenced the production already back in July 2020 with an investment of over Rs 2,400 crore being planned for our market. More details on the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be out on 1st February, so keep watching this space for all the action!

