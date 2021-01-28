Citroen C5 Aircross SUV production starts in India: Hyundai Tucson rival launch, expected price, features

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is expected to be launched in this quarter, most likely by the end of February. The SUV has been tested for more than 2.5 lakh kilometres in the Indian countryside.

After Citroen India confirmed that their first dealership is coming up in Ahmedabad, the brand has now started producing the C5 Aircross SUV. Citroen India has a manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The SUV is expected to be launched in this quarter, most likely by the end of February. The SUV has been tested for more than 2.5 lakh kilometres in the Indian countryside. Citroen India has now revealed more details of the SUV. The company has confirmed that there will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Shift and Park by wire control is offered with this transmission. Multiple drive modes will be offered with this engine. There will also be Grip Control, likely through the all-wheel drive. To enhance fuel economy, start-stop system too has been integrated.

Self-parking assist too is provided wherein one needs to just control the brake and accelerator. In terms of additional safety, a blind spot monitoring system has also been added. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has got Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as phone mirroring is available. The driver display is a 12.3-inch system that is digital in nature. To enhance the comfort of the cabin, a panoramic sunroof is present too.

At the same time, customers of the Citroen C5 AirCross can be assured of the comfort. The company recently released details of a survey it had conducted. Through this survey, it is apparent that customers seek more comfort from their vehicles. It is likely the suspension as well as creature comforts of the Aircross point in this direction. Citroen India says that they have the “Flying Carpet Effect” for their suspension and comfort seats with electric function and memory. The rear seats are modular as well.

The Citroen C5 AirCross competes with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It is expected to have a high level of localisation.

