Citroen C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at Rs 29.90 lakh : specs, features and variants

The C5 Aircross SUV has been finally launched in India and is the first product from the French carmaker.

Citroen has launched their first product in India, the C5 Aircross at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is being brought to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and thus it carries a price premium. The C5 Aircross goes up against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the upcoming 5 seat version of Volkswagen Tiguan. Customers can purchase the C5 Aircross online from the company’s website and have it delivered to their homes.

The Citroen C5 Aircross sports a very modern design and the first thing that will catch your eye will be the large grille at the front. It has the Citroen badge in the middle and split LED headlamps on either side. The bumper also has a busy design with large scoops on either side, in line with a motif all-around the vehicle. At the side, you will find 18-inch alloys, roof rails and a dual-tone roof. The back of the vehicle has unique looking LED tail lamps, a blacked-out bumper and twin exhaust ports.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in 7 colour options. The four solid colours include — Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Pearl Nera Black and Tijuca Blue. The white, grey and blue colour options will be available with a contrasting black roof.

Citroen is offering the C5 Aircross in just two variants – Feel and Shine. The base Feel variant comes with dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLS, multi-function steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, 8-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, three independent sliding and reclining rear seats with 3-point seatbelts each and more. The Shine variant adds three more features on top of the aforementioned ones – LED projector headlamps, panoramic sunroof and hands-free tailgate operation.

The interior of the C5 Aircross is spacious and looks classy. It comes loaded with a 12.3-inch digital MID and ambient lighting. The seats offer lots of support and comfort. The boot volume stands at 580-litres and should be enough to carry a lot of luggage. One can increase the luggage area to 720-litres by pushing the second-row seats forward and further bump it up to 1630-litres by folding them down. A major highlight of the C5 Aircross is the ride quality. Thanks to the harmony between the suspension and the seat cushioning, the occupants inside experience a very comfortable journey even on bad roads. Citroen has made use of hydraulic damping to deliver a smooth ride quality, keeping the Indian road conditions in mind and calls it the flying carpet effect.

The C5 Aircross comes with just one powertrain, which is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It has been tuned to produce impressive power and torque figures of 177hp and 400Nm respectively. Power is sent only to the front wheels and there is no all-wheel-drive system. One has the option to use paddle shifters and take more control of the gear shift, however. The company claims that the vehicle can return a mileage of 18.6kmpl. The C5 Aircross offers different driving modes and has an electronic parking brake for maximum convenience.

Under the ‘360° Comfort’ strategy for India, Citroën will be offering a range of services including finance and leasing services through Citroën Finance and Insurance and a 30-minute Guaranteed Trade-In facility. L’Atelier Citroen, the aftersales workshop, will offer services including Anytime Anywhere Access, Virtual Remote Diagnostics, 180-Minute RSA Guarantee, Periodic Service and also Maintenance with Pickup & Drop, and Genuine Spare Parts availability within just 24 hours.

