Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India Launch LIVE: French carmaker’s answer to Compass, Tucson, Tiguan

New Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch LIVE Updates: The French carmaker is all set to make its official entry in the country today with the launch of its first product, better known as the C5 Aircross. The SUV will primarily go up against the likes of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson in the segment. Bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV are already open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The launch of the said model will also mark the return of Groupe PSA to the Indian market. The SUV will be launched in two variants namely Feel and Shine and customers will get four colour options to choose from out of which three will be dual-tone shades. The SUV will get a single 2.0-litre diesel engine option that is good for producing 175 hp of power along with 400Nm of torque. Transmission is an 8-speed automatic unit.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: April 7, 2021 11:18:20 am
Highlights
Bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV are already underway for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. Interested customers can make the bookings through the company's dealerships across India or through the brand's official India website. The launch will take place in just a few hours from now, so stay tuned with us for all the action!
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. The vehicle is all set to be launched in India today in just a few hours from now and will be an important product for the brand. The reason being, Citroen will be kick starting its Indian innings with the C5 Aircross SUV. Sit back and enjoy the proceedings!