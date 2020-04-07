Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

The Citroën C5 Aircross was supposed to be launched later this year but the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the plans

Updated: April 7, 2020 5:23:33 PM

 

 

A few years ago, Groupe PSA came to India and in a year’s time they said that instead of the natural Peugeot brand selection, they will go ahead with Citroën. The first vehicle to be launched will be the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and it will be this year. It now seems that the ongoing pandemic has put a spanner in their plans. Groupe PSA has announced that the C5 Aircross SUV launch in India is pushed to first quarter of 2021. The brand says that the launch can happen between January-March, 2021.

While the C5 Aircross will be made in India, it is globally available too. Groupe PSA also confirmed that the C-Cubed cars, specifically designed and developed for the Indian market are on track. This means the launch of the vehicle from this range can be expected by end-2021. In November last year, Express Drives interacted with Roland Bouchara, senior VP, sales and marketing, Citroën India. He had said then that, “Globally, we have a strategy that from next year, all of our new vehicles will either have a plug-in hybrid or an electric variant. For instance, the C5 will be launched next year with a plug-in hybrid version for Europe and China. Further, every vehicle we launch from next year onwards, will have an electrified version. So by 2025, 100 percent of our vehicles will either have plug-in or an electric variant.”

We can now exclusively confirm that the C5 Aircross that will be launched in India will still have a conventional engine. This means BS6 petrol or diesel powertrains. There will also be a host of transmission options. The powertrains will be in line with the upcoming CAFE 2022 norms. In short, there might not be a likely price hike once the norms are introduced. These norms are also being called BS6 Stage II.

At present, all of Groupe PSA India’s facilities in Hosur as well as Tiruvallur are closed. This is in line with the government’s lockdown initiative to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has two JVs in place. One for building engines and exporting them while the other is to make vehicles. The group will likely price the C5 Aircross very competitively. Competition to the car will come from one of the hottest selling SUVs right now in India, the Kia Seltos. It will also straddle the Jeep Compass segment.

