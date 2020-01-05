Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid to unveil this month: 50 km range in 100% electric mode

Citroen is set to take the wraps off its first plug-in hybrid car, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, this month during the 98th Brussels Motor Show. Citroën is launching its electric offensive with the unveiling its technological flagship - the ë-Comfort Class SUV - at the motor show set to be held from 10-19 January. This launch marks the start of a range transformation, which, in addition to efficient internal combustion engines, will be enhanced from 2020 with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid options. In 2020, Citroën will make low emission vehicles accessible to all through the introduction of 6 new electrified models within the range. All new models launched by the brand will feature an electrified version by 2025.

Citroen say that with the plug-in hybrid offering, the C5 Aircross SUV will enter the next phase of Citroën Advanced Comfort programme with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension, Advanced Comfort seats, and 19 driving assistance technologies.

Driving characteristics include zero CO2 emissions on a daily basis in 100% electric mode with up to 50 km range and flexibility for longer trips thanks to the PureTech petrol engine. Performance comes from a PureTech 180hp petrol engine and an 80kW electric motor – paired with a ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, delivering 225hp of accumulated power and instantly available torque of 320 Nm.

New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid will have a modular interior with three individual sliding, tilting and foldable rear seats, and best-in-class load space from 460-litres to 600-litres.

The C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is produced in France, at the Rennes – La Janais plant, alongside the internal combustion versions that have already sold over 100,000 units. The new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model in the brand’s ‘Core Model Strategy’, which by 2023 will lead to 80% of the range having an electrified version, followed by 100% by 2025, with a new electrified offer every year.