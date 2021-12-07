Citroen C5 Aircross prices to increase from January 1: Full details

Citroen has today announced that it will be increasing the prices of its C5 Aircross SUV by around 3 per cent. The hike will come into effect from next month.

By:December 7, 2021 6:38 PM
Citroen C5 Aircross

 

Citroen India has today announced that it will be increasing the price of its C5 Aircross SUV. The price increment will come into effect from January 1, 2022, onwards. The French brand has further confirmed that the prices for the Feel & Shine trims of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will increase by 3 per cent of the current ex-showroom cost. The reason quoted for the upcoming hike by the carmaker is the continued rise in the ocean freight costs & increasing prices of essential commodities.

The Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in the country in April this year. In November, the carmaker increased the prices of its SUV by around Rs. 1.40 lakh for the Feel trim and by Rs. 90,000 for the Shine variant. Currently, prices for the Citroen C5 Aircross start from Rs. 31.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a 2.0L oil burner that develops a peak power output of 177 hp and 400 Nm of max torque. It comes paired to an 8-speed AT and returns a mileage of 18.6 kmpl.

This month, however, the company is offering the C5 Aircross with exciting deals for the buyers, which include insurance at just Rs. 1, along with a complimentary smart care package. In addition, low EMI options are applicable from Rs. 33,333.

While the aforementioned offers are exclusive on making a purchase this month, the company will continue to offer the existing Citroen 360⁰ Comfort benefits. The 360⁰ benefits include different schemes like the 30-min guaranteed trade-in and Citroën service promise, which even includes a 180-minute roadside assistance guarantee, complimentary pickup & drop for periodic maintenance, complimentary service on wheels and virtual remote diagnosis.

