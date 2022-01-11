Citroen C5 Aircross prices hiked for second time since launched: Details here

The Citroen C5 Aircross has become more expensive now. The automaker has increased the prices of the Feel and Shine variants of the SUV by roughly Rs. 1 lakh.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is the only model that the French brand sells in the Indian market. Launched last year in April, the C5 Aircross has now received its second price hike. The company announced about the same last month itself. However, the exact details of the hiked prices of the C5 Aircross are revealed now. Prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross have been increased by Rs. 93,900 and Rs. 98,400 for Feel and Shine variants, respectively.

With this increase in the prices, the Feel and Shine grades of the C5 Aircross will now retail at Rs. 31.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These prices will be applicable for both single-tone and dual-tone trims. For reference, the Hyundai Tucson rival was introduced at a starting price of Rs. 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, those who pre-ordered the car received a complimentary 5-year maintenance package.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is sold with a 2.0L turbocharged oil burner that belts out 177 Hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The power plant comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. For the suspension duties, it uses Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion-equipped setup that helps in aiding it with a comfortable ride. Furthermore, there are seven colour choices to select from, which include 3 dual-tone paint schemes and 4 mono-tone options.

Talking of the interior, the C5 Aircross gets seats for five occupants, and all of them can be moved and reclined independently. The equipment list is long too. It comprises rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, blindspot monitoring system, auto park assist, LED headlamps, powered tailgate, hill-start assist, electronic parking brake, panoramic sunroof and more.