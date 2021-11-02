Citroen C5 Aircross’ prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh: New price list here

Citroen India has increased the prices of the C5 Aircross by up to Rs 1 lakh. The new prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross start at Rs 31.30 lakh and they go up to Rs 32.80 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:November 2, 2021 1:05 PM
Citroen C5 Aircross

French carmaker Citroen made its India debut in April this year with the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. The new Citroen C5 Aircross is a premium mid-size SUV and it was launched in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, this mid-size SUV has now received its second price hike and its prices have been increased by up to Rs 1 lakh. Here we have the new price list of the Citroen C5 Aircross. 

Watch Video | Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review:

The new Citroen C5 Aircross is available in India in two trim levels, namely Feel and Shine. The price of the Feel trim of the SUV has been increased by Rs 1 lakh and its mono-tone variants are now priced at Rs 31.30 lakh while the dual-tone variants will set you back by Rs 31.80 lakh. The price of the top-spec Shine trim has been increased by Rs 50,000 and both its mono-tone variants as well as dual-tone variants have been priced at Rs 32.80 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India 

The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and it gets two drive modes, namely Eco and Sport. It also gets a Grip Control system with five different modes. They are – Standard, Snow, All-Terrain (Mud, Damp Grass, etc.), Sand, and Traction Control Off. The ARAI-certified fuel economy of this mid-size SUV is 18.6 kmpl. The new Citroen C5 Aircross rivals the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, etc. 

