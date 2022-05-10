Citroen C5 Aircross price hiked again: Check new vs old price list here

Citroen India has increased the prices of the C5 Aircross SUV once again. The new prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross start at Rs 32.68 lakh and they go up to Rs 34.23 lakh, ex-showroom.

French carmaker Citroen made its India debut in April 2021 with the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross mid-size SUV. It was introduced at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. However, since then this mid-size SUV has received two price hikes and now its prices have been increased once again. Here we have the new vs old price list of the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Citroen C5 Aircross – New vs Old Prices

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Feel (mono-tone) Rs 32.68 lakh Rs 32.23 lakh Rs 45,000 Feel (dual-tone) Rs 33.18 lakh Rs 32.73 lakh Rs 45,000 Shine (both variants) Rs 34.23 lakh Rs 33.78 lakh Rs 45,000

With the latest price hike, the prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross have gone up by Rs 45,000. But, when we compare it with the launch price, this SUV has become dearer by almost Rs 2.80 lakh, which is a significant amount. The new prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross start at Rs 32.68 lakh and they go up to Rs 34.23 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review:

The Citroen C5 Aircross is offered in India in two trim levels, namely Feel and Shine. Powering this mid-size SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 175 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and it gets two drive modes, namely Eco and Sport. It also gets a Grip Control system with five different modes.

They are – Standard, Snow, All-Terrain (Mud, Damp Grass, etc.), Sand, and Traction Control Off. The ARAI-certified fuel economy of the Citroen C5 Aircross is 18.6 kmpl. It rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc. In other news, the company is gearing up to launch the Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV in India that will lock horns against the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

