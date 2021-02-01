Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

Citroen India has finally taken the wraps off of its first product for the Indian market. The C5 Aircross SUV will be launched in March 2021 before more volume products arrive in 2022.

Citroen India has confirmed that the C5 Aircross will be launched in March 2021. Citroen has already started local assembly of the SUV and it will be the first model to be launched in India. It will be followed by two new models in 2022 and 2023 based on the C-Cube Programme. Citroen, partnering up with the CK Birla Group will offer products which are highly localised upto 95%. The automaker has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in India. CK Birla’s AVTEC plant in Hosur is already manufacturing transmissions for export markets. Engine manufacturing will begin soon for exports as well as for the domestic market needs.

The smaller localised models will arrive in India from next year. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a CKD product and is expected to be priced at a premium around the Rs 30 lakh mark. However, Citroen will offer the C5 in two variants — Feel and Shine. The Feel variant will offer nearly every feature as standard.

As standard with the Feel variant, the C5 will offer dual-one diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLS and Taillights, tilt and telescopic adjustable multi-function steering wheel, alloy finished driver pedals, 8-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, three independent sliding and reclining rear seats with 3-point seatbelts each and many more.

The C5 Aircross Shine model will add features like the panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 12.3-inch TFT driver instrument cluster, and hands-free tailgate operation.

Other cool features in the C5 Aircross include double-glazed front windows, Blind Spot Alert, Driver Attention/Coffee Break Sensor (Break Alert), park assist, Auto headlamps, Cornering Headlamps, Air Purifier, Hill Descent Assist, Hill Start Assist, Keyless Entry, E-Parking Brake, My Citroen App connectivity and “Advanced Comfort Seats”. Additionally, Citroen has used hydraulic dampers, for the suspension to help offer more comfort. So in a way, its suspension has its own suspension!

The C5 Aircross will be powered by a single-engine and transmission combination. There will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which is good for 177hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is certified to deliver 18.6kpl. The only transmission on offer will be an 8-speed automatic.

The C5 Aircross will be offered in 7 colour options. The four solid colours include — Pearl White, Grey, Pearl Black and Tijuca Blue. The white, grey and blue colour options will be available with a dual-tone scheme as well.

Citroen will also be introducing leasing options for its models in India, in addition to assured buy-back offers to be able to penetrate the Indian market. We will be driving the new Citroen C5 Aircross soon on Indian roads. So stay tuned to Express Drives.

