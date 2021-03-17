Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross Shine model will add features like the panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 12.3-inch TFT driver instrument cluster, and hands-free tailgate operation.

By:March 17, 2021 12:57 PM

Citroen C5 Aircross is all set to launch in India as the French manufacturer confirms the launch will take place on 7th April. Bookings are already open for the SUV at Rs 50,000 and early-bird reservations will also avail of special offers like complimentary 5-year/50,000 km maintenance until the 6th of April. The complementary package will also include part replacement specified during the servicing of the vehicle. The C5 Aircross can be booked at La Maison dealerships or through Citroen India’s official website.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a CKD product and is expected to be priced at a premium around the Rs 30 lakh mark. However, Citroen will offer the C5 in two variants — Feel and Shine. The Feel variant will offer nearly every feature as standard.

As standard with the Feel variant, the C5 will offer dual-one diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLS and Taillights, tilt and telescopic adjustable multi-function steering wheel, alloy finished driver pedals, 8-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, three independent sliding and reclining rear seats with 3-point seatbelts each and many more.

The C5 Aircross Shine model will add features like the panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 12.3-inch TFT driver instrument cluster, and hands-free tailgate operation.

Also read: Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram

The C5 Aircross will be powered by a single-engine and transmission combination. There will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which is good for 177hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is certified to deliver 18.6kpl. The only transmission on offer will be an 8-speed automatic.

The C5 Aircross will be offered in 7 colour options. The four solid colours include — Pearl White, Grey, Pearl Black and Tijuca Blue. The white, grey and blue colour options will be available with a dual-tone scheme as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival