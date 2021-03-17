Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross Shine model will add features like the panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 12.3-inch TFT driver instrument cluster, and hands-free tailgate operation.

Citroen C5 Aircross is all set to launch in India as the French manufacturer confirms the launch will take place on 7th April. Bookings are already open for the SUV at Rs 50,000 and early-bird reservations will also avail of special offers like complimentary 5-year/50,000 km maintenance until the 6th of April. The complementary package will also include part replacement specified during the servicing of the vehicle. The C5 Aircross can be booked at La Maison dealerships or through Citroen India’s official website.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a CKD product and is expected to be priced at a premium around the Rs 30 lakh mark. However, Citroen will offer the C5 in two variants — Feel and Shine. The Feel variant will offer nearly every feature as standard.

As standard with the Feel variant, the C5 will offer dual-one diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLS and Taillights, tilt and telescopic adjustable multi-function steering wheel, alloy finished driver pedals, 8-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, three independent sliding and reclining rear seats with 3-point seatbelts each and many more.

The C5 Aircross Shine model will add features like the panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, 12.3-inch TFT driver instrument cluster, and hands-free tailgate operation.

The C5 Aircross will be powered by a single-engine and transmission combination. There will be a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which is good for 177hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is certified to deliver 18.6kpl. The only transmission on offer will be an 8-speed automatic.

The C5 Aircross will be offered in 7 colour options. The four solid colours include — Pearl White, Grey, Pearl Black and Tijuca Blue. The white, grey and blue colour options will be available with a dual-tone scheme as well.

