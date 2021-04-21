Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

By:Updated: Apr 21, 2021 2:19 PM

Citroen India launched the C5 Aircross SUV, earlier this month. The brand though overshot everyone’s expectations and priced the SUV at a premium. For the two variants, Feel and Shine, the prices are Rs 29.90 lakh and Rs 31.90 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. These are introductory prices, mind you. However, dealers are reporting a good amount of bookings for the SUV and deliveries too have started. A video clip shared by one of the dealers shows a big line of Citroen C5 Aircross SUVs waiting to be delivered. This shows that despite the premium pricing, this 5-seater French SUV does indeed have people lining up for it. If this is just the initial curiosity or actually a demand. As it is, aside from the pricing the C5 Aircross is quite likable with supple ride quality and enough luxury features to keep its owners happy.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is sold with a lone diesel engine. This 2.0-litre motor is good for 175hp and 400Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission is offered with this motor. There is no AWD or 4WD on offer though its closest rival, the Hyundai Tucson offers the former as optional. The Jeep Compass is also a Aircross rival but also has a petrol engine option. The Aircross offers dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, powered front seats and digital instrument console.

Citroen currently has dealerships in 10 cities. This aside, the company will also be having a showroom on wheels concept that wil take the car to the rural or tier III cities. One can also book the car as well as configure it online. Citroen plans to expand its reach but the COVID-19 virus spread might clip its wings. The French company is expected to launch its sub-4m SUV for the Indian market real soon.

