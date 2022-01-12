Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is here: Dons revised front-end & more

Citroen has taken wraps off the facelifted C5 Aircross. In the updated avatar, SUV gets a reworked front-end, new centre console, and a larger touchscreen infotainment unit.

The Citroen C5 Aircross has received a mid-life update in the international markets. However, the updated model is yet to be revealed in India. With this facelift, the Citroen C5 Aircross looks fresh and receives a host of changes inside-out. Nevertheless, the overall outline of the model looks largely the same.

Revamped aesthetics?

On the outside, the most noticeable change is the updated front fascia. The split-type architecture used for headlamps on the pre-facelift model is now gone. Instead, a set of redesigned headlamp assembly can be seen. The cluster also features a distinctive design for LED DRLs. They extend from headlamps to the grille louvres. Furthermore, the bumper is restyled, and it now misses out on trapezoidal inserts which were present on the previous model. Changes on the sides include a set of new alloy wheels. The side cladding pattern remains the same on the facelifted model as well. The rear facet gets revised tail lamps, whereas other elements remain unchanged.

Modern Cabin?

This time around, Citroen has changed the complete centre console of the C5 Aircross. It now fails to get the joystick-like gear level. Resultantly, the centre console looks cleaner and more modern. The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is swapped with a bigger and sharper 10.0-inch display. Also, Citroen reveals that the seat padding is further increased by another 15 mm, and they come with heating and cooling functionality. The cube-shaped AC vents take a more conventional approach on the facelifted model.

More power?

The Citroen is tight-lipped in this regard. The company has not yet revealed if any updates have been made to engine options. Hence, it is safe to assume that the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift will source power from its outgoing set of engines. The SUV is offered with petrol, diesel, and hybrid power plants in various markets. In India, the C5 Aircross is available with a 2.0L oil burner with an 8-speed AT.

Indian arrival?

For now, it is tough to expect the Citroen C5 Aircross’ arrival in the Indian market. The French brand is currently preparing for the launch of its second offering – C3, which will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.