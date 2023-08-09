Citroen C5 Aircross entry-level ‘Feel’ variant launch on cards

Both Feel and Shine variants of Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered with mono-tone and dual-tone paint schemes.

Citroen has reportedly re-introduced the entry-level ‘Feel’ variant of C5 Aircross at a price of Rs 36.91 lakh. This variant was earlier offered in the pre-facelift model of the premium SUV when it was first introduced in the market. However, it was discontinued when the facelifted model was launched last year.

Besides the launch of the base variant, Citroen has also increased prices for the top-spec Shine variant by Rs 50,000. This trim will now be offered at a price of Rs 37.67 lakh, which makes it Rs. 76,000 dearer than the Feel variant. Citroen is yet to officially acknowledge the launch of the base variant.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Feel – Rs 36.91 lakh – Shine Rs 37.17 lakh Rs 37.67 lakh +Rs 50,000 Citroen C5 Aircross updated prices

Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant: Features

Being an entry-level trim, the Feel variant is bound to miss out on some creature comfort otherwise offered in the Shine variant. While officially not revealed, reports indicate that the Feel variant will not receive the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, and an electric tailgate.

Instead, the Feel variant is likely to be equipped with a smaller touchscreen infotainment display. Features offered in the Shine variant include panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable driver seat. Its safety kit comprises 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, six airbags, hill-assist and descent control, and a reversing camera.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Engine specs

Powering Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. It gets two drive modes– Eco and Sport– and four multi-terrain modes: Standard, Snow, Sand, Mud and Damp Grass.

In India, C5 Aircross locks horns with Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

