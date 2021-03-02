Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

t is expected that the Citroen C5 Aircross price will be around Rs 20 lakh wherein it will take on the Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, as well as few others like the Jeep Compass.

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 10:59 AM

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been getting rave reviews from the media. It has been praised especially for its ride quality. There are features galore as well. It has an all-important diesel engine too. Citroen India has also started inaugurating its new showrooms across the country. Now, the booking too are open. Customers have an option – to either book from the showrooms or online. The booking amount is pegged at Rs 50,000. Customers though will get special benefits if they book the car before April 9, 2021. These benefits include a 50,000km or five years maintenance package as complementary. It is expected that the Citroen C5 Aircross price will be around Rs 20 lakh wherein it will take on the Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, as well as few others like the Jeep Compass. The launch should happen in the first week of April.

There are two trim lines of the Citroen C5 SUV. These are Feel and Shine. Yes, we know those trim names are a bit awkward. However, the good bit is that both the trims have a good feature spread. Prime features include the rear seat which has got space for three and all of them can be individually adjusted. Acoustic windshield glass, cushion suspension, all-LED headlights, sunroof, powered seats, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control are some of the other features.

The C5 Aircross uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is good for 177 horses and 400Nm. It is paired to an 8-speed automatic and the claimed fuel economy is 18.6kmpl. The fuel tank capacity is 53 litres. Boot space of the vehicle is rated at 580 litres. There are disc brakes all around whereas the SUV rides on 18-inch wheels. A handsfree tailgate as well as parallel parking assist also have been dialled in. What do you think of the new Citroen C5 Aircross?

