Citroen C5 Aircross and C3 prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

Citroen has hiked the prices of the new C5 Aircross and the C3 in India by up to Rs 50,000. Here are more details.

French carmaker Citroen has announced a price hike for the C5 Aircross and the C3, which came into effect on January 1, 2023. Citroen has hiked the C5 Aircross’ price by Rs 50,000, while the smaller C3 sees a bump in price by Rs 27,500.

The Citroen C5 Aircross saw a facelift in 2022, and the carmaker offers the SUV in a single top-spec variant. Post the price hike, the Citroen C5 Aircross is now priced at Rs 37.17 lakh, ex-showroom.

As part of the update, Citroen gave the C5 Aircross a fresh design with tweaked headlights, twin DRLs on either side and a revised front fascia. The C5 Aircross also gets new body cladding and alloy wheels, while the interior gets a host of new features such as a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and additional cushioning for the seats with heating and cooling functions.

The Citroen C3, on the other hand, sees a price hike of Rs 27,500 for the naturally aspirated petrol versions, while the turbo petrol variants get costlier by Rs 20,000. At the same time, Citroen has introduced a new Feel 1.2 turbo-petrol dual-tone variant, priced at Rs 8.10 lakh ex-showroom.