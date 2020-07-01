Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen has finally revealed all the juicy details about the Citroen C4 crossover coupe model which includes a new all-electric version of it as well. While the older one was a hatchback, the new one has transformed itself into a crossover as it also replaced the C4 Cactus. Here is everything you need to know.

As Citroen is planning to enter the Indian market, there had been a lot of interest from Indian buyers on what its plans are for the Indian market. But now, Citroen has globally revealed the brand new C4 which is a hatchback, crossover coupe SUV type vehicle. The new Citroen C4 is designed to effectively fulfil the duties of two models – the C4 hatchback and the C4 Cactus. The French are always known to make quirky cars, and Citroen is renowned to be quirky. The new C4 gets a massive headlamp cluster, chunky plastic trim for the rugged SUV-look and mixed into an aggressive and sharp new exterior design. While I personally find myself a bit confused about how to classify the new C4, a hatchback, a crossover, a coupe? But I must concede that one thing it is not is boring.

Based on the PSA Common Modular Platform (CMP), the engine lineup includes a 1.2-litre inline-three petrol engine available in various power outputs up to 153bhp and a 1.5-litre diesel that good for 101bhp. But, the interesting bits have not ended because there is another version called the e-C4, an all-electric model. It uses a 50kWh battery pack and an electric motor mounted on the front axle. The motor is equipped to generate up to 135bhp meaning that the e-C4 can achieve 0-100kmph in under 10 seconds. The e-C4 is said to have a driving range of 350kms, and it can charge from empty to 80% in just 30 minutes when using a 100kW charger. On the inside of the C4, you get a new design layout and the party piece is the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a digital instrument cluster and a lot more. Some of the quirks about the new C4 is that while the boot-space is rated to be 380 litres, there is an additional 39 litres in different storage compartments laid out in different parts of the cabin.

Citroen has announced it plans to enter the Indian market with global products. But the launch of the C5 Aircross has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether the C4 is on the list of models to arrive eventually in India is currently unknown. Citroen’s official arrival which was expected this year, but have now been delayed to early 2021.

