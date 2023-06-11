Citroen C3 to get a price hike of up to Rs 17,500: Price list explained

The prices of the Citroen C3 will be increased by up to Rs 17,500 from July 1, 2023. This hatchback is currently priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Citroen India introduced the all-new C3 in July last year. This hatchback was recently updated with the introduction of a range-topping Shine trim along with additional features. Now, the company has announced that the prices of the Citroen C3 will be increased by up to Rs 17,500 from July 1, 2023. Its current variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Citroen C3: Variant-wise prices (June 2023)

Naturally-aspirated petrol variants

C3 nat-asp petrol variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2P Live Rs 6.16 lakh 1.2P Feel Rs 7.08 lakh 1.2P Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.23 lakh 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.23 lakh 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.38 lakh 1.2P Shine Rs 7.60 lakh 1.2P Shine Vibe Pack Rs 7.72 lakh 1.2P Shine Dual Tone Rs 7.75 lakh 1.2P Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.87 lakh

Turbo petrol variants

C3 turbo petrol variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Rs 8.28 lakh 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.43 lakh 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual Tone Rs 8.80 lakh 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.92 lakh

The Citroen C3 is offered in three trim levels: Live, Feel and Shine which are spread across several variants. Its naturally-aspirated petrol variants are priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh while the turbo petrol variants retail from Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has announced that the C3’s prices will be hiked by up to Rs 17,500 from July 1, depending on the variant.

Citroen C3: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. It also gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT respectively. There is no automatic transmission on offer.

