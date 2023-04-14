Citroen C3 Shine vs Maruti Swift vs Tata Punch: Price, specs & features

The new Citroen C3 Shine has been launched in India with additional features and is priced from Rs 7.60 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Punch.

Citroen India has introduced a new top-spec Shine variant of the C3 hatchback. It gets some new features and is priced from Rs 7.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The new 2023 Citroen C3 Shine will directly take on the mid and top-spec trims of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Punch. Here’s how the updated C3 fares against its competitors.

Citroen C3 vs Swift vs Punch: Engine and gearbox

Specification Citroen C3 Maruti Swift Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre NA

1.2-litre turbo 1.2-litre NA 1.2-litre NA Power 82 bhp

110 bhp 88 bhp 84 bhp Torque 115 Nm

190 Nm 113 Nm 113 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed MT 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT / AMT

Citroen is offering the C3 with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. However, the new Shine variant misses out on the latter. Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Punch are also available with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT but with varying power figures.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

Citroen C3 vs Swift vs Punch: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Citroen C3 gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment while the Maruti Swift and Tata Punch sport a 7.0-inch unit. They are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. All these cars are equipped with other basic features as well. The common safety equipment includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera and more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Citroen C3 vs Swift vs Punch: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Citroen C3 Rs 6.16 lakh – Rs 8.25 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.03 lakh Tata Punch Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.47 lakh

The new Citroen C3 is currently priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh. Maruti Suzuki’s Swift retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh while the Tata Punch is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.47 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.