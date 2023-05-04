Citroen C3 Shine turbo launched with 13 new features: Priced from Rs 8.80 lakh

The new top-spec Citroen C3 Shine variant has been launched with a turbo petrol engine. It has been priced from Rs 8.80 lakh, ex-showroom, and will rival the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

Citroen India has announced the prices of the top-spec Shine variants of the C3 equipped with a turbo petrol engine. The new Citroen C3 Shine turbo has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.80 lakh, ex-showroom. This top-spec trim gets 13 new features as well, including creature comforts and safety equipment. The variant-wise prices of the Citroen C3 turbo are mentioned in the table below.

Citroen C3 turbo: Variant-wise prices

Citroen C3 turbo variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Rs 8.28 lakh 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.43 lakh 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual Tone Rs 8.80 lakh 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.92 lakh

Citroen is offering the turbo petrol engine with the Feel and Shine trims of the car which are spread across four variants. The prices of the Citroen C3 turbo start at Rs 8.28 lakh and go up to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom. Citroen C3 is available with a naturally-aspirated petrol engine as well and its prices range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in May 2023: Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Exter

Citroen C3 Shine turbo: What’s new?

The new range-topping Shine variant of the Citroen C3 turbo gets 13 additional features. These include electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper, washer & a rear defogger. It will also come equipped with the My Citroen Connect app with 35 connectivity features and additional safety equipment like ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS and engine auto start/stop.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Citroen C3 Review:

Citroen C3: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. It also gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed MT respectively. Also, they are claimed to deliver a mileage of 19.3 kmpl.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.