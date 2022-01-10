Citroen C3 seen on Indian roads sans camo: French carmaker’s next for India

The Citroen C3 has been recently snapped on Indian tarmac sans camo in its production-spec rendition. The second offering from the French marquee will launch this year in India.

The French carmaker – Citroen, made its debut in the Indian market last year with the C5 Aircross. The brand has already showcased its second offering for the Indian market – Citroen C3. The compact SUV is slated to go on sale sometime this year. Recently, its production-ready avatar was spotted on Indian roads. It further affirms the fact that the launch is around the corner. The Citroen C3 will be rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch and more, once it goes on sale in our market.

In the spy images, the Citroen C3 can be seen in its production-ready avatar. Moreover, it is free from camouflage. Talking of the design, it looks identical to the model unveiled last year. The front face features an upright nose with a high-set bonnet and vertically-split headlamp attire. Besides, slim chrome ribbons house the Citroen logo and a massive air dam can be seen on the bumper. For added ruggedness, a chunky scuff plate is also used on the front fascia.

Over to the sides, the upright theme is evident. Another highlight on the side profile are the C-pillar mounted rear door handles. Talking of the rear-end, it comes with chunky tail lamps and a dual-tone bumper. The latter also gets a scuff plate. The Citroen C3 is based on the CMP (Common Modular Platform), and it will have a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, along with a ground clearance of 180 mm.

In terms of features, Citroen’s second offering for the Indian audience will come with a massive 10-inch infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. In addition, the cabin will come with a 1-litre glovebox and 315 litres of boot volume. There will also be a phone mount on the dashboard for increased convenience. Expect a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor under the C3’s bonnet, which may churn out a peak output of 130 Hp. Both manual and automatic gearbox choices will be offered on the Citroen C3.