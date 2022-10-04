Citroen C3 witnesses its first price hike since its launch in July this year. The new Citron C3 prices have gone up by up to Rs 17,000 and the C3 now costs Rs 5.88 lakh ex-showroom.

The recently-launched Citroen C3 has already facing price hikes and the French carmaker has increased the C3 prices by up to Rs 17,000. As per revised prices, the new Citroen C3 now starts at Rs 5.88 lakh ex-showroom, as opposed to Rs 5.71 lakh ex-showroom.

The price hike puts the Citroen C3 in a price range between Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.15 lakh ex-showroom. The prices for the base Live and Feel variants have seen a hike of Rs 17,000 while the topo-spec Live trim with the turbo petrol engine has witnessed a hike of Rs 9,000.

C3 Variant New Price Old Price Difference 1.2 Petrol Live Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh Rs 17,000 1.2 Petrol Feel Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 17,000 1.2 Turbo Petrol Feel Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.06 lakh Rs 9,000

Citroen has not announced a reason for the price increase, however, it could be owing to rising input costs that are passed on to customers. The Citroen C3 is Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Tata Punch, Rs 11,000 cheaper than the Renault Kiger, and Rs 9,000 cheaper than the Nissan Magnite, some of the C3’s closest competitors.

The Citroen C3 sales are yet to make a firm footing, however, Citroen has sold 550 units in July and 825 units in August 2022, while its closest competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger average between 2,000 and 5,000 units per month.

Powering the new Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre engine that is either naturally aspirated or turbocharged. The NA unit makes 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre turbocharged unit makes 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual.