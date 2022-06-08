Citroen C3 Mileage figures revealed: Third most fuel-efficient C-SUV

The mileage figures of the upcoming Citroen C3 are now officially out and it is the third most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUV in India. Prices of the new Citroen C3 will be announced on July 20, 2022.

Citroen India is gearing up to launch the all-new C3 in the country. Pre-bookings for the Citroen C3 will commence on the 1st of July while its prices will be announced on July 20, 2022. Ahead of its official launch, the company has revealed its mileage figures. The Citroen C3 will be the third most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUV in India.

Citroen C3: Engine and Gearbox

The India-spec Citroen C3 will be offered with two engine options. It will get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will develop 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There will also be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that will churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively.

Citroen C3: Mileage Details

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine of the Citroen C3 is claimed to deliver 19.8 kmpl while its turbo petrol motor is rated to return 19.4 kmpl. The Citroen C3 will be the third most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUV in India after the Renault Kiger (20.5 kmpl) and Nissan Magnite (20 kmpl).

Citroen C3: Price and Rivals

The new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. While the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’, it is essentially a sub-compact SUV and will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc. The Citroen C3 is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

