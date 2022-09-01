Citroen C3 launched in Brazil with an automatic gearbox

Citroen C3 launched in Brazil with features such as six airbags, an automatic gearbox, and even different engines. Here are the features of the Brazilian-spec C3 and why India does not get them.

French carmaker Citroen has launched the C3 in Brazil with a few added features, different engine specifications, and more importantly, an automatic gearbox. Let’s take a closer look at how the new Citroen C3 differs between the India-spec model and the one launched in Brazil.

Starting with the exterior, the Citroen C3 for the Brazilian market gets different colour schemes compared to India, finished in either single or dual-tone paint finishes. The trim bits for the Brazilian C3 are finished in white, while the same trims get an orange shade in India.

Also, the higher-spec variants of the Citroen C3 get alloy wheels, a feature that the Indian-spec version misses out on. Citroen offers alloy wheels as an accessory or an optional extra with the C3 in India.

In terms of features, the Brazilian-spec C3 gets a rear window wiper and washer, rear-view camera, and electrically adjustable outer rear-view mirrors. Inside, the Brazilian-spec Citroen C3 gets the same 10.2-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, while it misses out on cruise control, similar to the Indian-spec model.

The rear seats get three-point seatbelts, three adjustable headrests in the rear, along with six airbags and hill start assist features, all of which the Indian-spec model misses out on.

Under the bonnet, there are more changes, as the South American country gets the Citroen C3 with a 1.0-litre engine or a 1.6-litre engine, with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox. India gets a choice of either a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre motor or a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Now, before jumping to conclusions, there are several factors to take into consideration as to why there are differences. The Brazilian market gets the C3 with added safety features because the regulations demand it and when the new safety regulations come into effect in India, Citroen will introduce more airbags along with other features the market demands.

Also, in India, the Citroen C3 is aimed at affordability, where prices play a key role. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned facts, Citroen could soon launch the added features such as an automatic gearbox, or even automatic climate control if the Indian market demands it at a later stage.