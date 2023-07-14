Citroen C3 competes against the likes of Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Citroen C3 has fared exceptionally poorly at the recent Latin NCAP crash tests as it obtained a zero-star safety rating. Launched in July last year, the car was the first locally manufactured vehicle from Citroen to hit the Indian roads.

Fortunately, the C3 tested at the Latin NCAP was a Brazil-made model and therefore, the safety scores do not apply to the India-built model. The prototype crash tested was equipped with 2 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ended up obtaining 12.21 points for adult occupancy and 5.93 points for child occupancy.

Citroen C3 crash test details

The Latin NCAP concluded that an unstable structure, weak protection in frontal impact, lack of side head protection and lack of seat belt reminders resulted in the Citroen C3 being rewarded zero stars at the safety rating. Like any other model tested by Latin NCAP, the C3 was tested on four parameters: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), Safety Assists (SA) and Pedestrian Protection (PP).

The report by Latin NCAP stated that frontal impact showed weak protection to the driver’s chest and marginal to the passenger’s chest probably explained by the lack of pretensioners. The structure and the footwell area were rated as unstable. The crash test agency couldn’t evaluate pole impact since the car did not offer standard side head protection, not even as optional.

Citroen C3 scored 0 star safety ratings at Latin NCAP crash tests

The bodyshell too was rated as unstable and incapable of bearing further loadings. Overall, the Brazil-spec Citroen C3 was able to score 30.52% in Adult Occupant, 12,10% in Child Occupant, 49.74% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 34.88% in Safety Assist.

Citroen C3: Safety features offered in India-spec model

While the India-spec C3 is different from its Brazilian counterpart, both models are based on the same underpinnings. To make matters worse, even the India-spec C3 offers minimal standard safety features. In India, Citroen C3 is equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a child lock for rear doors, an engine immobiliser, and a high-speed alert.

As far as powertrains are concerned, the India-spec Citroen C3 is powered either by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. The former is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbocharged unit is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. C3 in India is offered in three variants– Live, Feel, and Shine, with prices starting at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).