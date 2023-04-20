Citroen C3 Aircross vs rivals comparison – Can it fill in big boots?

The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others. How does it compare to them?

French carmaker Citroen is gearing up to launch its third product for the Indian market, another SUV based on the C3, called the C3 Aircross. The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross will be unveiled on April 27, and this time, the carmaker is aiming at the mid-size SUV segment in India.

Citroen has not revealed details about the upcoming C3 Aircross, however, the vehicle has been spied testing several times, giving us a good idea about its design and other details. When launched in India, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder.

In this segment, the Hyundai Creta leads sales, however, Maruti Suzuki is not far behind. So how does the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross compare against its rivals in terms of specifications? Let’s find out.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross will be based on the same platform as the C3, however, it will be larger. Recently-spied images reveal a signature Citroen front design with the split headlight design and the wrap-around tail lamp design. It has carried some design elements from the C3, but the C3 Aircross has an upright stance compared to the hatchback, featuring a more SUV design language than a hatchback.

The cabin also gets some elements carried over from the C3 like the steering wheel and switchgear, but the new C3 Aircross gets a different dash design, a new infotainment system, and added features. Also, if sources are right, the C3 Aircross could be offered with two and three-row seating options.

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta needs no introduction and the SUV has had a significant update over the years. Hyundai is also getting ready to launch the updated Creta in the Indian market, which will borrow its design inspiration from the Hyundai Tucson.

The Creta will also get the more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that made its debut with the recently launched Hyundai Verna. The Creta offers a host of features such as Bose speakers, ventilated seats, connected car tech, a sunroof, and much more. The case is the same with the Kia Seltos as well.

Also Read 2022 Citroen C3: Top 5 things you need to know

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has seen a good response from customers and is the only vehicle in the segment (The Toyota Hyryder is in essence, the same vehicle) to offer a mild and strong hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel-drive system.

The top-spec variants of the Grand Vitara get ventilated seats, a head-up display, wireless charging, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and premium speakers, a TFT instrument cluster, and more. The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross has big shoes to fill, and most will depend on the features on offer.

Citroen C3 Aircross vs rivals – Engine specifications

The Hyundai Creta is offered two engines currently, a 1.5-litre mill in petrol and diesel guise. The Kia Seltos is also offered with the same engine options as the Creta. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Hyryder share the same engine options as well, a 1.5-litre mild hybrid unit and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid.

The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross, however, is expected to carry forward the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit from the C3. The engine is quite eager in the C3, but how it will perform in the larger and heavier C3 Aircross is to be seen.