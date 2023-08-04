Citroen C3 Aircross to be sold in single ‘Max’ trim: Features, specs & more

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will be offered in a single ‘Max’ trim but in five and seven-seater versions. Bookings for the same will commence next month and the prices will be announced in October 2023.

Citroen India is gearing up to introduce the all-new C3 Aircross SUV. It will be the company’s fourth product in the Indian market after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and the eC3 EV. This French carmaker will offer the upcoming C3 Aircross in a single fully-loaded ‘Max’ trim only but in five and seven-seater versions.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, four speakers plus two tweeters sound system and more. The safety equipment includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, TPMS, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, etc.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox only. This mid-size SUV is certified by ARAI to deliver a mileage of 18.5 kmpl.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Price and rivals

The prices of the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will be revealed in October 2023. Bookings for the same will commence next month and the deliveries will begin soon after the launch. One can expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom. The C3 Aircross will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

