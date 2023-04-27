Citroen C3 Aircross makes global debut in India: Creta-rival SUV’s launch soon

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross has made its global debut in India. This Creta-rival SUV will be available in five- & seven-seater layouts and its prices will be announced in the second half of 2023.

Citroen India is all set to expand its portfolio with the introduction of a new SUV. The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross has made its global debut in India and its prices will be announced in the second half of 2023. This Creta-rival SUV will be available in five- and seven-seater layouts. It will be Citroen’s fourth offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and the eC3 EV.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Design and features

In terms of design, the new C3 Aircross draws some resemblance to the C3 hatchback but gets unique styling elements that give it a muscular appeal. It measures 4300 mm in length and has a 2671 mm wheelbase. Citroen’s new C3 Aircross will get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and come loaded with all the basic safety features.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will only include a 6-speed manual gearbox initially and the automatic transmission-equipped variants might be introduced at a later point in time. It will get multiple driving modes as well.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price and competition

Citroen will officially launch the C3 Aircross in the second half of 2023. The new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom. It will directly take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, etc.

