Citroen C3 Aircross launch next month: Top 4 things to know

Citroen will soon add a fourth model to its India lineup soon in the form of C3 Aircross. Based on the subcompact cross-hatch– C3, the C3 Aircross is expected to hit showrooms in India sometime next month. Ahead of its launch we look at some of the top things to know about the upcoming compact SUV from the French carmaker.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Rivals

Upon launch, Citroen C3 Aircross will compete against a long list of rivals in the compact mid-size SUV segment including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Citroen C3 Aircross: 5+2 seating layout

The C3 Aircross is the only model among its segment rivals to come with a 5+2 seating layout. This essentially means that it is capable enough to accommodate five adults along with two kids seated at the third row. Gets a five-seat layout too with a boot capacity of 478 litres.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Missing features

While Citroen is offering a wide list of features in C3 Aircross, it misses out on some basic creature comforts commonly seen in its rivals. These include projector LED headlights, power windows for rear doors, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push start/stop button, and an electric sunroof.

Among features on offer, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, ventilated seats, and tyre pressure monitoring system are the most prominent ones.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Only petrol engine with manual gearbox offered

Citroen won’t be offering any diesel or petrol hybrid powertrain with the C3 Aircross. It gets only a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as an option that is paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor kicks out 109 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. Automatic gearbox options may be added to the lineup at a later stage.