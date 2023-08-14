When launched Citroen C3 Aircross could carry a price tag of around Rs 9-14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross a few months back in India. One of the most talking points during its unveiling was the lack of an automatic transmission system. Slated to go on sale in the coming few weeks, the upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival only offers a manual transmission until now.

However, the French carmaker could also add the option of automatic gearbox in the C3 Aircross lineup at a later stage. Apparently, Citroen has showcased the Citroen Aircross at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show with an automatic transmission. More significantly, the prototype showcased was made by Citroen in India.

Ciroen C3 Aircross showcased in Indonesia (Pic: indra_fathan/Instagram)

Citroen C3 Aircross automatic specs

In Indonesia, Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor that makes 109 bhp. However, with the automatic transmission, this unit makes 205 Nm of peak torque, an additional 15 Nm over the India-spec model with a manual transmission.

With the manual gearbox, C3 Aircross claims a fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl and with the automatic gearbox, it claims 17.5 kmpl. For the automatic, the C3 Aircross gets a conventional gear shifter with no provision of paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. In India, the automatic variant of C3 Aircross could get a toggle-like drive selector that is available in the eC3 and the C5 Aircross.

Citroen Aircross with an automatic gearbox (Pic: indra_fathan/Instagram)

The automatic gearbox gets P, R, N, D and then a Manual mode with a tip-tronic function. Other notable changes in the Indonesia-spec model include a lack of tachometer,and slightly different seat colours, a fixed centre headrest for the middle passenger in 2nd row. Interestingly, Citroen will offer the C3 Aircross exclusively as a seven-seat SUV in Indonesia.

Bookings for C3 Aircross in India will commence in September whereas deliveries are slated to begin in October. Upon launch, Citroen C3 Aircross will rival a plethora of rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Honda Elevate.