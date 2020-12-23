Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

While Citroen India hasn't commented if the car will be launched here or not, given the lucrative as well as unexplored MPV market, they might just.

Last year as well as this, we saw a bunch of new or updated MPVs coming in. These included the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, Datsun Go+, Renault Triber and the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta. Many manufacturers are said to be working on MPVs including Hyundai. Now it has emerged that Citroen which is set to launch its first product in India next year might also have an MPV for us. The Citroen Berlingo was spotted testing in India recently by a Teambhp reader. While Citroen India hasn’t commented if the car will be launched here or not, given the lucrative as well as unexplored MPV market, they might just. The Berlingo spotted had 16-inch steel wheels and at the same time, there were also LED DRLs. The headlamp position is located closer to the front bumper too.

Like the now-discontinued Nissan Evalia, even this MPV has sliding doors. It has three row seating and the test mule was also said to have a touchscreen head unit. The Citroen Berlingo is said to run India-specific components for use in other cars from the company. This said test car had a 1.5-litre petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission was paired to this motor as well.

Whether or not Citroen launches this MPV here is something only time or perhaps the manufacturer can say. However, if its launched, it will be quite an option for those eyeing the Mahindra Marazzo or Maruti XL6. The French company has already rolled out their spare parts in our markets. These spare parts can be used on multi-brand cars as well. Perhaps a diesel engine might also be rolled out given that the C5 Aircross SUV that the company will launch sometime next year also gets one.

Are you excited for the Berlingo launch in India?

