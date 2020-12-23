Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

While Citroen India hasn't commented if the car will be launched here or not, given the lucrative as well as unexplored MPV market, they might just.

By:December 23, 2020 11:30 AM
Citroen BerlingoImage: Teambhp

Last year as well as this, we saw a bunch of new or updated MPVs coming in. These included the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, Datsun Go+, Renault Triber and the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta. Many manufacturers are said to be working on MPVs including Hyundai. Now it has emerged that Citroen which is set to launch its first product in India next year might also have an MPV for us. The Citroen Berlingo was spotted testing in India recently by a Teambhp reader. While Citroen India hasn’t commented if the car will be launched here or not, given the lucrative as well as unexplored MPV market, they might just. The Berlingo spotted had 16-inch steel wheels and at the same time, there were also LED DRLs. The headlamp position is located closer to the front bumper too.

Like the now-discontinued Nissan Evalia, even this MPV has sliding doors. It has three row seating and the test mule was also said to have a touchscreen head unit. The Citroen Berlingo is said to run India-specific components for use in other cars from the company. This said test car had a 1.5-litre petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission was paired to this motor as well.

Whether or not Citroen launches this MPV here is something only time or perhaps the manufacturer can say. However, if its launched, it will be quite an option for those eyeing the Mahindra Marazzo or Maruti XL6. The French company has already rolled out their spare parts in our markets. These spare parts can be used on multi-brand cars as well. Perhaps a diesel engine might also be rolled out given that the C5 Aircross SUV that the company will launch sometime next year also gets one.

Are you excited for the Berlingo launch in India?

Image: Teambhp

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced