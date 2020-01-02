Chinese Great Wall Motors to enter India with Haval, Ora brands: Display at 2020 Auto Expo!

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors has confirmed India entry and has released its first teaser video for the Indian market. The teaser by the company says "Namaste India! All set for great things ahead." Moreover, the company's official Twitter page has the Haval H6 and H9 SUVs along with the Ora R1 electric car in its cover picture which suggests that GWM will bring these two brands to India at 2020 Auto Expo. For those not in the know, Haval is an SUV focussed brand by Great Wall Motors. The company is also planning to set up a production facility in India in the near future. Formed in the year 1984, the brand is currently headquartered in Baoding, Hebei, China and is currently the largest SUV and pick up truck maker in the said market.

Apart from Haval and Ora, Great Wall Motors has two other brands namely Great Wall pick up and WEY. The Haval branded models are currently sold in numerous markets like South America, Bangladesh, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, UAE and South Africa. Great Wall Motors is expected to display four SUVs under its Haval brand at the 2020 Auto Expo and these are expected to be the H2, H4, H6 and H9. The Haval H6 SUV has already been snapped testing on Indian roads a few weeks back.

If launched here, the SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 in the segment. Also, in the teaser video by Great Wall Motors, you can see the silhouette of an SUV towards the end which seems to be the H6 only, further confirming its arrival. Considering the grand success of SUVs like the Kia Seltos and MG Hector in India, the brand might consider launching the H6 here first followed by other offerings from the Haval brand.

More details to be out soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.