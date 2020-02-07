Chinese brand Great Wall Motors banks on safety, connected features for cars in India

Upcoming models of China's largest SUV maker Great Wall Motors, which is set to enter the Indian market next year, will be certified for safety either by Global NCAP or China NCAP, making it one of the few cars available in India. Currently, Tata Motor's Nexon and Altroz and Mahindra's XUV500 are the only cars which have scored a 5-star rating by Global NCAP, the international vehicle safety accreditation body. Kaushik Ganguly, director strategy & planning at Great Wall Motors said the idea is to launch cars, the likes of which are not present in India in enough numbers.

"One such feature would be connected in nature but different from what is already being sold by some of the manufacturers," Ganguly told FE. Experts have been raising concerns over the safety aspect of cars launched in India. Most of the manufacturers either don't get all their cars tested by global agencies or fail the test. Great Wall Motors (GWM) will invest around $1 billion (approx Rs 7,000 crore) in India on product development, manufacturing plant and marketing. The announcement comes weeks after the automaker agreed to buy General Motors plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra. The plant has a capacity to make around 1.6 lakh vehicles per annum.