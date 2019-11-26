Chinese automakers to be the big stars at the Auto Expo 2020: BYD, Great Wall and more

We presented to you the Auto Expo 2020 list a couple of months ago. It just gave a whole new perspective. There are many homegrown as well as established players that are giving the biennial event a skip. However, Express Drives has exclusively learnt that there will be a throng of Chinese automakers who will be coming to the Auto Expo 2020. Great Wall Motors, BYD and now a new name, FAW Haima will be participating at next year's Auto Expo. While there were earlier reports about Great Wall being a participant at the Auto Expo, BYD as well as FAW Haima are the latest confirmed ones.

First Automobile Works or FAW as they are popularly known, is the oldest known vehicle maker from China. They first showcased their product in 1958. Now the interesting bit is that FAW has many a partnerships and subsidiaries. The Haima that precedes its name, indicates the Mazda-based vehicles that the company manufactures. This is the subsidiary that will be coming to India. It will be a good thing as Mazda, once upon a time, was considering entering the Indian car market but due to unfavourable conditions, had to shelve its plans. Production-spec vehicles could be sometime away as the manufacturer is still said to be scouting for land. A local partnership also cannot be ruled out, though we await confirmation on this.

BYD India has been operational since 2007 and is headquartered out of Chennai. The brand has already got two factories. BYD will showcase its B2B electric vehicles at the Auto Expo. The company is also in the process of bringing in more vehicles, for the passenger segment in India. They are also in talks with local partners for introducing more of these vehicles, at a cost effective price. It is likely that these too could be showcased at the expo.

Great Wall Motors is one of the biggest Chinese automakers. It will have its Haval brand on display at the Auto Expo. The Haval brand is known for its big brute SUVs and these could be an ideal foil to the likes of the established players. Tata Motors, Jeep, Kia and Hyundai, watch out!