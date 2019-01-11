China’s new slant on parking cars! New inclined parking system allows 40 cars to be parked in space of 24

China has come up with a new approach to stacking cars in parking that creates a whopping 70% more space compared to conventional parking in a given area. Chongqing Municipality in Southwest China recently launched a new concept for parking cars, which uses an inclined frame creating additional parking spots. According to a Xinhua report, the new parking system can create space for 40 cars in a space where conventional systems would only allow 24.

Each car on the frame will be lifted automatically and stacked parallel at a fixed slope angle, with the number of parking spots increasing from 24 to 40, Yang Zizhong, general manager of Shengjie High Technology and team leader of the lot project, told Xinhua.

The inclined parking frame is also equipped with 12 sensors and eight ranging radars, enabling the frame to avoid obstacles and stop automatically, according to Yang. Charging poles for electric cars could be installed on the frame, he said.

With rapidly increasing numbers of vehicles in big cities, residents often find it difficult to secure parking spots in urban areas.

Yang said a parking robot would also be introduced to the intelligent parking lot, so that drivers can leave their cars directly at the entrance, with the robot taking care of the parking.

China's new perspective on car parking can prove immensely beneficial for metropolitan cities in India like Delhi and Mumbai, where parking is becoming a massive concern by the day. As more and more cars are sold each day, congestion of Delhi and Mumbai roads is ever on the rise and finding a parking spot is even more so and hence, the new inclined parking system is something that will be more than welcome to residents of such cities.