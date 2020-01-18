China’s Great Wall to buy GM’s last India plant

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will buy General Motors' (GM) last manufacturing plant India, as the former gears up to enter India with a range of products starting this year. The manufacturing plant is located at Talegaon, Maharashtra, and a binding term sheet regarding the sale was signed on Thursday, the two companies said.

While the companies did not disclose the size of the deal, people close to the development said Great Wall Motor (GWM) will pay close of $250 million for the plant. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020 FE had reported on November 27 that GWM is scouting for a land in states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

With the sale of the Talegoan plant, GM's export operations from India will come to an end three years after the American car maker exited the domestic market. In 2017, GM had sold its first plant in Halol, Gujarat, to SAIC Motor, which owns the British brand MG Motor. Currently, MG manufactures the SUV Hector from the Halol plant.

The Talegaon plant had a capacity of 165,000 vehicles per annum along with manufacturing 160,000 engine units. GWM global strategy vice president Liu Xiangshang said the transaction would underpin the company’s plan to enter and invest in India. “Entering the Indian market is an important step for GWM’s global strategy. GWM’s investment will create more jobs, including direct and indirect employment, further enhancing the skill level in the auto industry,” Xiangshang said.

China’s biggest SUV maker, GWM will officially debut its Haval brand and electric vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo and launch its Indian market plan. Bouyed by the success of MG Motor, many Chinese automakers are looking at entering India to combat slowing sales at the home market.

FE had reported on November 27 that another Chinese manufacturer FAW Haima Automobile is evaluating entry into the Indian market and will make its debut at the upcoming auto expo 2020 with a display product.

Meanwhile, GM said it will provide a separation package and transition support for impacted employees, as well as an orderly transition for partners. The company, which sold cars under the Chevrolet brand, will continue to honour all warranties and provide aftersales support, including ongoing service and parts requirements for existing customers in India. GM International operations senior vice-president Julian Blissett said GM had been exploring strategic options for the better utilisation of the site. “Our decision to cease production at Talegaon is based on GM’s global strategy and optimization of our manufacturing footprint around the world,” Blissett said.