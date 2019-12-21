China’s Great Wall revs up for India as rivals hit the brakes

By Aditi Shah

Chinese automakers Great Wall Motor and Changan Automobile are accelerating plans to build cars in India after the initial success of rival SAIC Motor in one of the world's biggest markets, three sources said. Great Wall, one of the biggest sellers of sports-utility vehicles in China, expects to secure a production site in the first half of 2020, likely a General Motors plant in Maharashtra, a source familiar with Great Wall’s plans said. Buying a factory is seen as the best way to get up and running fast and Great Wall is finalising which SUVs it plans to make in India, including whether to kick off its launch with an electric SUV, the source told Reuters. Great Wall said it would make an announcement next month about its plans for India but declined further comment. A spokesman for GM in Detroit said it was continuing to make vehicles for export at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra state.

“As we have said previously, we continue to explore options to improve utilisation of the plant. We do not comment on speculation,” he said. Changan, too, is scouting for a production base and has held initial talks with suppliers, sources aware of its plans said. Both automakers, which produce electric vehicles in China, are also considering whether to set up EV battery assembly plants in India, the sources said. Changan declined to comment. The companies see India as a chance to combat slowing sales at home, which fell in November for a 17th month in a row. While car sales in India are stuttering, the market is expected to become the world's third biggest by 2026, behind China and the US, according to consultancy LMC Automotive.

The Chinese firms also hope to capitalise on gaps left by global automakers such as Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor and GM which have scaled back plans in a market still dominated by smaller, low-cost cars made by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor. “It is an opportune time for China's automakers to enter India. There is currently a gap in competition and it may take a couple of years for some of the established carmakers to bring new products to the market,” said LMC Automotive's Ammar Master. GM's retreat from India, for example, could help Great Wall get going quickly and it has been in talks to buy GM's plant in Maharashtra, two of the sources said.

GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017 and has already sold its other plant in Gujarat to SAIC, where the state-owned Chinese automaker now makes the Hector SUV it launched in June under its MG Motor brand. India is part of Great Wall's planned global expansion into South America, South Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia, and it also plans to export from their to places such as Europe and the United States, said the source who is aware of its plans. “The plant in India is expected to be the biggest for Great Wall outside of China,” the source said. Great Wall has hired a former executive from Maruti Suzuki for its product and business planning, and appointed a former executive from SAIC's India division as a consultant to liaise with the government.